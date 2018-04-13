PITTSBURGH - Despite defeating the Flyers handedly in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, the Pittsburgh Penguins know the series isn't over.
"We're not going to expect them to just turn over and give us the series," said Conor Sheary. "That was just one game. We have to come out with a similar mindset and look for another win. It's a fresh sheet tonight. We've got to look for that next one."
Game 2 of the Penguins-Flyers series starts at 7 p.m. Friday at PPG Paints Arena.
You can follow the action here:
