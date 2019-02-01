PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have unveiled the team’s jersey for the Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
The jersey is black with gold numbers, letters and striping. The logo is primarily gold.
In block letter stenciling on the back neckline, the jersey says, “A Great Day for Hockey” -- a tribute to former Penguins coach “Badger” Bob Johnson.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The jerseys are on sale at all three PensGear locations: PPG Paints Arena, SouthSide Works and the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. They can also be purchased online at NHLShop.com and adidas.com.
The jerseys will be worn for the Feb. 23 Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, as well as for the March 17 game against the Flyers at PPG Paints Arena.
TRENDING NOW:
- Largest fentanyl bust in U.S. history, 254 pounds seized at Arizona border crossing
- Woman gulps beer during arrest after high-speed chase
- California restaurant won't serve MAGA hat-wearing customers
- VIDEO: Giant panda cubs celebrate Lunar New Year
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}