Largest fentanyl bust in U.S. history, 254 pounds seized at Arizona border crossing

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NOGALES, Ariz. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made the biggest fentanyl bust in U.S. history at the border crossing in Nogales, Arizona, last weekend.

    Officers seized 254 pounds of the potent synthetic opioid blamed for a majority of overdose deaths and another 400 pounds of methamphetamine for a combined worth of some $4.6 million, according to Tucson.com.

    The drugs were hidden in a tractor-trailer loaded with produce, which was pulled over for a secondary inspection after agents noticed irregularities in the trailers’ floor, the news site reported.

    The driver was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute.

