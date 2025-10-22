Pittsburgh Penguins to honor veterans, active duty service members during Military Appreciation Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are partnering with 84 Lumber for the sixth year in a row to honor those who’ve served our country.

The Penguins’ Military Appreciation Game will take place Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. against the Los Angeles Kings.

Presenting partner 84 Lumber will provide more than 1,000 tickets for local service members and veterans to attend. Those interested in attending can click here to enter for a chance to win. Ticket winners will be announced Nov. 4.

“Supporting our nation’s heroes is important to 84 Lumber,” said Amy Smiley, 84 Lumber vice president of marketing. “We’re proud to partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins once again to honor the men and women who serve our country and to help create experiences that show our appreciation in a meaningful way.”

During the game, all active service members and veterans will be recognized for their service. Everyone who attends the game will receive a camo hat.

In addition to having “My Hero Is” cards, the Penguins Foundation will offer signed pucks and warm-up pucks. proceeds from which benefit Friends of Pittsburgh Fisher House and the Pittsburgh Warriors.

Player autographed jerseys, pucks and additional memorabilia will up for auction from Nov. 9-17, also benefiting Friends of Pittsburgh Fisher House and the Pittsburgh Warriors. Text PENS to 76278 or click here to join the auction, which begins at noon Nov. 9.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group