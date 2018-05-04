Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby gives new hockey gear to boy who lost everything

CRANBERRY, Pa. - A little boy from Upper St. Clair who lost everything now has a reason to smile.
The Pittsburgh Penguins invited 7-year-old Bennett Tauch to practice Friday afternoon.
Afterward, he got a new set of hockey gear from captain Sidney Crosby.
The Tauch family has been staying in temporary housing since their home caught fire last Sunday.
"He lost a lot, but I think he was pretty upset about losing his equipment, so I think he's happy to get it back," Crosby said.
The new equipment comes at a good time: Bennett has practice this Sunday.
