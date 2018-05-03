  • 5 local doctors charged with illegally giving out controlled substances

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - Five doctors connected with a drug rehabilitation center in Washington County and Weirton, West Virginia, have been indicted by a federal grand jury.

    The doctors all work with Redirections Treatment Advocates, which provides buprenorphine, better known as Suboxone, to people recovering from an opioid addiction.

    Dr. Krishan Kumar Aggarwal, Dr. Madhu Aggarwal, Dr. Parth Bharill, Dr. Cherian John, and Dr. Michael Bummer are charged with unlawfully dispensing a controlled substance and healthcare fraud.

    All of them live in the Pittsburgh area.

    Bummer is also a UPMC employee.

    A spokeswoman said the charges aren’t related to his work at UPMC and he’s been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

    Channel 11 was there as Redirections clinics in Washington and Bridgeville were raided by the FBI in January.

     
     

