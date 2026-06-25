‘You will win in Pittsburgh’ Hoffmann Family outlines plans for Penguins

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins are officially under new ownership as the Hoffmann Family of Companies takes over for Fenway Sports Group.

The NHL Board of Governors unanimously approved the transaction earlier this week.

On Thursday, the Hoffmann Family held a news conference to outline its plans for the team and fans.

Geoff Hoffmann, CEO of HF Companies’ private equity arm, will serve as the team’s governor, while his father, David, and brother Greg will serve as alternate governors.

The three relatives weren’t afraid to talk long-term and big picture. They were quick to commit to keeping the team in Pittsburgh and investing in the team and the Pittsburgh community as a whole.

“We created a culture of winning, and you will win in Pittsburgh,” said David Hoffmann.

With that promise of winning also came the promise of giving Penguins General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas the financial freedom and resources to build a team that does so.

“I can commit that Kyle will have whatever resources at his disposal that he needs to have the type of hockey team that can go out there and be successful,” Geoff Hoffmann said. “We’ll follow whatever we need to do in terms of spending to make sure that that happens, but that’s Kyle’s call.”

While Fenway Sports Group at times faced criticism for its perceived lack of visibility in Pittsburgh, the Hoffmann Family appears to be more forward-facing.

The family says they bought a house in Squirrel Hill.

“I think especially in a city like Pittsburgh, what the Penguins mean to the city, it’s more than just what happens on the ice. It’s being good members of the community. It’s supporting the community,” Geoff Hoffmann said. “That takes presence. So, you’ll be seeing us in Pittsburgh regularly.”

Fans may also see more of Mario Lemieux, who took a step back under Fenway Sports Group.

Geoff Hoffmann says he has spent time with the Penguins legend, calling him “as good as advertised.”

“I’m really hopeful that he will be a part of this in whatever way, shape, or form makes sense for him, but we would love for him to be a part of it. We know what he means to hockey. We know what he means to the Penguins. We know what he means to the city and what he means to the league, to the NHL. I think everybody would embrace him with open arms, especially the three of us up here.”

The Hoffmann Family of Companies is new to the NHL, but they aren’t new to hockey. They own the Florida Everblades of the ECHL, which Geoff Hoffmann said they plan to keep.

The Wheeling Nailers have been the Penguins’ ECHL affiliate for nearly 30 years, but that agreement just expired after this past season.

The timing could put the Nailers’ future within the Penguins organization in jeopardy, with David Hoffmann saying they would “100%” want to bring the Everblades into the fold.

“I think they would run me out of Naples if they’re not,” he said. “We already have people wearing Penguins jerseys at our games. So, I think there are high expectation levels that’s going to happen. We want to do that.”

In a statement, Wheeling Nailers President and Governor Brian Komorowski said they have not received any direct correspondence from the Penguins about their affiliation agreement.

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