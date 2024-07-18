Ones to watch: Ayden Owens

PITTSBURGH — North Allegheny High School is proud to have an Olympian headed to Paris. Ayden Owens-Delerme is competing for Puerto Rico.

WPXI talked to his high school coach who told us he knew Owens-Delerme’s talent was special.

“It’s just good enough to be good for some people. He knew he wanted to be great,” said John Neff.

Even during his early days at North Allegheny, there were signs that Owens-Delerme was just different.

“He was always committed to doing the right thing, and he was always committed to taking an interest in his teammates and just getting himself to his 100 percent, and taking everybody else with him,” Neff said.

That mentality has Owens-Delerme on his way to Paris. He’ll represent Team Puerto Rico in the decathlon.

This is the first Olympics for Neff.

“I can’t wait to see what he’s able to do on that world stage,” Neff added. “I won’t miss a second of it, that’s for sure. I’m sure it will be somewhat surreal.”

Neff told Channel 11 this is also a massive moment for his program, and the young Tigers are watching closely.

“It means that what we’re doing here works. And it means that if you are willing to put in the time and you are willing to invest in yourself, and do all the small things and the big things, things can work out for you,” Neff said.

