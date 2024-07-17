Picklesburgh 2024: What you need to know before heading downtown for a weekend of fermented fun

PITTSBURGH — Pickle people, rejoice! Pittsburgh’s annual food festival celebrating all things pickled and dill-icious is here.

This year’s expanded four-day-long festival features unique new treats and activities and highlights iconic Steel City staples.

WPXI has what you need to know about the briniest bash of the year before you head downtown for all the fermented fun.

Where is Picklesburgh and what are the hours of the festival?

Picklesburgh takes place on Boulevard of the Allies between Stanwix Street and Smithfield Street from Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21. It extends into PPG Plaza and Market Square on Friday through Sunday. On Thursday-Saturday, the festival is open from noon to 10 p.m. On Sunday, the festival is open from noon to 6 p.m.

The Li’l Gherkins KidsPlay Activity Area is open from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Where should I park and what roads will be closed?

There are plenty of convenient parking options near the festival, no matter where you’re traveling from — like the 6th & Penn Garage, Forbes Garage or Stanwix Garage.

This year, you can reserve parking in advance using iParkit — just select the date and time that suits your plans.

There’s also covered bike parking on Fourth Avenue.

Festival officials also suggest parking on the North Shore and taking the Light Rail to Downtown for free.

Several road closures will impact your ability to drive Downtown throughout the festival:

Boulevard of the Allies between Stanwix and Smithfield Monday, July 15 @ 9AM – Wednesday, July 24 @ 4PM

Third Ave. between Wood St. and Stanwix St. – GARAGE ACCESS ONLY to PPG and Third Ave. Garages Wednesday, July 17 @ 9 AM – Monday, July 22 @ 11:59 PM

Wood St. from Third Ave. to First Ave. Wednesday, July 17 @ 9 AM – Monday, July 22 @ 11:59 PM

Market Square from City Works – Moes Thursday, July 18 @ 7AM for the Farmer’s Market – Sunday, July 22 @11:59 PM.

What iconic Pittsburgh brands are participating?

Picklesburgh is getting even more Yinzer this year, with iconic staples like Iron City Beer, Mancini’s and Burgatory creating special food and drinks specifically for the event.

Here’s a taste of what your favorite Pittsburgh brands will offer:

Iron City will debut its new IC Pickle beer exclusively at this year’s festivities. The concoction is in partnership with Pittsburgh Pickle Company.

Turner’s will also be whipping up a beverage for Picklesburgh, with its limited-edition Pickled Iced Tea.

Mancini’s will introduce a new edition of a sensation they brought to the last year’s festival. The PGH Roll, made with Heinz pickle chips and Islay’s chipped ham, will now be the PGH Roll 2.0, made with Silver Star cheesy Bratwurst and pickled cabbage, fresh-baked into an Iron City Beer roll.

Jenny Lee, famous for their swirl bread, is bringing a new treat to the festival this year. It will be launching its own version of grilled cheese and gherkins, by combining two buttered-up slices of their famous Garlic & Herb savory bread with Swiss cheese and pickles from Erie-based Flippin’ Pickles.

Heinz will also be stopping at Picklesburgh for their Heinz Sauce Swap promotion.

Nearly 30 Downtown businesses are also participating in the Taste of Picklesburgh, offering pickle-themed items at their stores throughout the festival.

What events and activities are there?

This year’s festival is chock-full of things to do while you chomp on dill-ectable snacks.

LIVE MUSIC

There are two stages at Picklesburgh this year, one on each end of the festival. The performance venues will feature a diverse range of genres and bands, including some local favorites and up-and-coming headliners.

OLYMPICKLE GAMES

The ultimate pickle competition is coming to Picklesburgh.

During the first Olympickle Games, competitors can participate in one of three events — pickle juice drinking and the new categories of pickle eating and bobbing for pickles.

Whoever can chug a quart of Pittsburgh Pickle Company’s Picklexir the fastest will be deemed the winner and vie for the title of Duke of Drinking. Whoever eats the most pickles by weight in five minutes will win their round and earn a spot in the final, where the Earl of Eating will be crowned. Whoever can retrieve the most pickles by weight in 90 seconds using only their mouth will win the round and compete in the finals to become Picklesburgh’s first Baron of Bobbing.

Preliminary heats will take place on July 19 and 20, with the championships on July 21. The winner of each event will win $500 in grand prize money and a pickle trophy.

HEINZ ACTIVATION AREA

Of course, the 35′ signature Heinz pickle balloon will fly high above PPG Plaza all weekend. You can also stop at the Heinz activation area on Boulevard of the Allies at Wood Street to pick up a pickle pin, try Heinz’s new line of flavored ketchup and watch new flavors come to life with some sauce swappin’ fun.

LI’L GHERKINS KIDSPLAY ACTIVITY AREA

There’s also plenty to enjoy for even the youngest pickle fans. The Li’l Gherkins KidsPlay Activity Area offers activities and crafts, like coloring pages, creating pickle necklaces and making puppets.

