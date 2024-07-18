Fire that damaged several businesses at Westmoreland County shopping center ruled accidental

UNITY TOWNSHIP. Pa. — A massive fire that damaged multiple businesses at a Westmoreland County strip mall in April has been ruled accidental.

State police said the fire at Latrobe 30 in Unity Township was caused by an electrical fault or failure and started at the front of Roadman’s Country Living Shop near where their sign is.

The total loss from the fire is estimated at over $1 million dollars, pending further details, state police said.

No injuries were reported.

