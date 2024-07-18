Local

Fire that damaged several businesses at Westmoreland County shopping center ruled accidental

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Shopping Plaza Fire Photos from Murrysville Medic One show first responders trying to put out the shopping plaza fire, and the damage left behind once the flames were under control. (Murrysville Medic One)

UNITY TOWNSHIP. Pa. — A massive fire that damaged multiple businesses at a Westmoreland County strip mall in April has been ruled accidental.

State police said the fire at Latrobe 30 in Unity Township was caused by an electrical fault or failure and started at the front of Roadman’s Country Living Shop near where their sign is.

The total loss from the fire is estimated at over $1 million dollars, pending further details, state police said.

No injuries were reported.

