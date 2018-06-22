  • Pitt Panther baseball coach resigns

    PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh’s head baseball coach, Joe Jordano, announced his resignation Friday.

    Jordano, was named Pitt’s head baseball coach in November 1997 and lead the team for 21 seasons. He’s the winningest baseball coach in the history of Pitt, compiling a 588-522-2 record.

    This past season, the Panthers finished with a record of 29-26 record. Their season ended by making it to the semifinals to the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship semifinals.

    During his tenure, Jordano coached 13 All-Americans, 21 all-region selections, 56 all-conference honorees and 49 Major League Baseball draft picks at Pitt.

    He also led the Panthers to 11 postseason appearances.

     

