PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh’s head baseball coach, Joe Jordano, announced his resignation Friday.
Jordano, was named Pitt’s head baseball coach in November 1997 and lead the team for 21 seasons. He’s the winningest baseball coach in the history of Pitt, compiling a 588-522-2 record.
Channel 11 sports anchor Alby Oxenreiter tweeted about Jordano's pending departure Thursday night.
As reported here earlier, Joe Jordano is out as #Pitt baseball coach. An official announcement on the "parting of the ways" is expected tomorrow #WPXI— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) June 22, 2018
This past season, the Panthers finished with a record of 29-26 record. Their season ended by making it to the semifinals to the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship semifinals.
Joe Jordano, the winningest baseball coach in the history of the University of Pittsburgh, announced his resignation today— Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) June 22, 2018
During his tenure, Jordano coached 13 All-Americans, 21 all-region selections, 56 all-conference honorees and 49 Major League Baseball draft picks at Pitt.
He also led the Panthers to 11 postseason appearances.
