LATROBE, Pa. - Ben Roethlisberger knew the question was coming. It is, after all, the biggest, gloomiest cloud hanging over the Steelers offense in 2019: How will they perform without Antonio Brown?
The team also lost Le'Veon Bell this offseason to the Jets, but they saw the production James Conner brings to the table last year, rushing for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns and adding another 497 yards through the air in just 12 starts. That's not as much of a worry.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for the Pittsburgh Steelers. CLICK HERE to find out how.
But Brown?
Brown is a Hall-of-Fame-caliber player. He's a perennial All-Pro. Last year, in a down year, he caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games. It was his sixth consecutive season catching at least 100 passes, breaking his own NFL record. So despite the Steelers bringing in free agent Donte Moncrief, drafting Diontae Johnson and expecting improvements from JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Eli Rogers and Ryan Switzer, Brown's absence on the field is undeniable.
Want to keep reading more? CLICK HERE for more from DKpittsburgsports.com as the Steelers start training camp.
TRENDING NOW:
- Here's how to find out in 1 minute if you're impacted by the Equifax hack
- 1 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (7/26-7/28)
- Teen hurt in shooting lost brother to gun violence
- VIDEO: Alleged immigration agents approaching strangers at local stores
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
dkpittsburghsports.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}