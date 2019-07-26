PITTSBURGH - An 18-year-old woman was shot early Friday morning in the Fairywood section of Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh police said officers got a Shotspotter notification that shots were fired on West Prospect Avenue just before 1 a.m.
Officers arrived, they found out the teen had been shot in the leg and was driven to the hospital.
Channel 11 spoke with the teen's family members, who said she was standing outside of her home with a group when someone drove by and shot at them.
Family members said the shooting is very hard for them because they just lost a loved one to gun violence. The teen's brother was recently killed in another shooting.
“I heard four shots and then I heard the screaming. I said, 'Somebody's shot this time,'" neighbor Venita Zellous said.
"I just tried to get her to the car, take her to the hospital,” neighbor Troy Askew said.
She’s listed in stable condition, police said.
