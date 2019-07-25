  • 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (7/26-7/28)

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

    Picklesburgh

    All weekend - Roberto Clemente Bridge

    This is the destination for all things pickled!  Voted the No. 1 specialty food festival in America, Picklesburgh is a three-day event that transforms the Roberto Clemente Bridge into a smorgasbord of food, demonstrations and live entertainment. There will be handcrafted food and artisan cocktails made from pickled ingredients, do-it-yourself farm-to-table demonstrations, pickle juice drinking contests and lots of live bands to keep things lively.

    Gamma Pickleball Classic

    All weekend - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

    If you went to high school in these parts, chances are pretty good you played a bit of pickleball during gym class.  But did you know that the premier pickleball tournament for the entire country is held right here in Pittsburgh?  The Gamma Pickleball Classic is coming to the upper hall of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. It's three days of blistering, unforgettable pickleball action. Donations to the Parkinson's Foundation of Western Pennsylvania will be accepted at the door.

    Wizard World Comic Con

    All weekend - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

    Dozens of celebrity guests and industry professionals will join thousands of pop culture buffs for North America's largest touring entertainment expo.  Just some of the special guests include Zachary Levi, star of the superhero flick "Shazam!", and Jewel Staite from the beloved sci-fi series "Firefly." Plus, you can expect an ocean of wild cosplay characters, question and answer sessions, original art, autograph sessions and contests. 

    Kecksburg UFO Festival

    All weekend - Kecksburg, Westmoreland County

    Who doesn't love an off-beat local legend? In 1965, a fireball fell from the sky in Kecksburg, Pennsylvania. Many witnesses reported that it looked like a giant acorn. Meteor?  Perhaps. But then why would the United states Army immediately seal off the area where it landed? Some say that’s because it’s a UFO. You can decide for yourself this weekend at the annual Kecksburg UFO Festival. In addition to a replica of the space acorn, there’s a parade, a cornhole tournament and a bed-racing contest.

    Fayette County Fair

    Begins Thursday - Fayette County Fairgrounds

    The Fayette County Fair is a gargantuan, high-octane event that starts Thursday and lasts all the way until next Saturday. The Chevron Outdoor Arena will be showcasing all manner of mud-based motorsports including demolition derbies, truck and tractor pulls, even monster truck racing! Meanwhile, the carnival is open until 11 p.m. every night. The Clarks and Jo Dee Messina are just two of the many headliners. Regular admission to the whole shebang is only $15.

    Yinzfest

    Saturday - Mr. Smalls, Millvale

    This is a festival that champions the underdogs and seeks to build the Pittsburgh music scene to new heights with three dozen musicians across three stages. The organizers have curated a wealth of great local acts that you might not have heard before. You'll get a whole day of incredible performances Saturday. To make this festival even better, it’s ‘90s-themed! Many bands will be covering some ‘90s standbys, and there will even be disposable cameras available for you to capture all your favorite moments. Tickets are just $20, and the music starts at 2 p.m.

    John Mayer

    Sunday - PPG Paints Arena

    Seven-time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter John Mayer is bringing not one but two full sets of his music to Pittsburgh, Mayer is well known for his pop rock hits such as "Your Body is a Wonderland" and "Waiting on the World to Change.” There is no opening act, so it's all Mayer, all night. Tickets start around $40.

    Open Streets PGH

    Sunday - Downtown, Uptown, South Side

    Grab your walking shoes and come play on the car-free streets of Pittsburgh from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday! Open Streets temporarily closes the streets to car traffic so you can explore the city at your own pace, sightsee from a new perspective and maybe even join in on some free fitness classes or bike some new, unique routes. Don't miss the program hubs at Market Square, the corner of Gist Street and Forbes Avenue and Carson Street at 20th Street.

    'Rock of Ages'

    Various Times - Benedum Center

    Get ready to turn it up to 11 with "Rock of Ages.” Big hair and big guitar solos abound in this tale of an aspiring rock star in Hollywood who must take to the stage to save a legendary rock 'n' roll club from being developed into a strip mall. It's filled to the brim with '80s glam rock classics from bands like Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and Styx. Tickets start at just $26.

    Butler Night Lights

    Saturday - Butler County Fairgrounds

    This lantern festival features lots of family-friendly activities, including food trucks, bocce and, of course, lantern decorating. At dusk, the lanterns will be launched onto the lake in a beautiful display of light and color. Admission is $20 and includes one lantern, markers for decorating it, a goodie bag and access to all the fun and games. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

    Adios Pace for the Orchids

    Saturday - Meadows Casino

    Meadows Casino hosts its biggest race night of the year this weekend - the 53rd annual Adios Pace for the Orchids. There's a $400,000 prize up for grabs. Post time is 11:25 a.m. With stakes that high, this race is sure to be a barn burner for the ages. Leading up to the big race, Adios Eve will also be celebrated Friday night with lots of family fun, a DJ and some evening racing starting at 5:30 p.m.

