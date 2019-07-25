0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (7/26-7/28)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

All weekend - Roberto Clemente Bridge

This is the destination for all things pickled! Voted the No. 1 specialty food festival in America, Picklesburgh is a three-day event that transforms the Roberto Clemente Bridge into a smorgasbord of food, demonstrations and live entertainment. There will be handcrafted food and artisan cocktails made from pickled ingredients, do-it-yourself farm-to-table demonstrations, pickle juice drinking contests and lots of live bands to keep things lively.

>>RELATED: 11 most shocking pickle combinations for Picklesburgh 2019

Be sure to check out @picklesburgh412 in @DowntownPitt this weekend. See why @USATODAY named it the best specialty food festival in the U.S.



It's a really big dill! 🥒🥒

➡️https://t.co/To1os0zvMm#LovePGH — VisitPITTSBURGH (@news_vstpgh) July 24, 2019

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the festival.

All weekend - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

If you went to high school in these parts, chances are pretty good you played a bit of pickleball during gym class. But did you know that the premier pickleball tournament for the entire country is held right here in Pittsburgh? The Gamma Pickleball Classic is coming to the upper hall of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. It's three days of blistering, unforgettable pickleball action. Donations to the Parkinson's Foundation of Western Pennsylvania will be accepted at the door.

TOMORROW IT ALL BEGINS! Get in some practice today at the convention center from 4-8pm for a $5 donation.



Let us know what you are most excited for this weekend!#GAMMAclassic #pickleballclassic #pickleball #GAMMApickleball #GAMMAsports #neverstopplaying pic.twitter.com/Gdx6BxpdK7 — GAMMA Pickleball (@gammapickleball) July 25, 2019

>>Want to get the lowdown on this event and more? Download the WPXI Now App for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick for a full breakdown from Jennifer Tomazic.

All weekend - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Dozens of celebrity guests and industry professionals will join thousands of pop culture buffs for North America's largest touring entertainment expo. Just some of the special guests include Zachary Levi, star of the superhero flick "Shazam!", and Jewel Staite from the beloved sci-fi series "Firefly." Plus, you can expect an ocean of wild cosplay characters, question and answer sessions, original art, autograph sessions and contests.

Horror fans won't want to miss the panel George Romero: Beyond the Filmmaker on Friday, July 26th at 7:30 with Russ Streiner (Johnny in "Night of the Living Dead.")



The @theGARFofficial will also be on the floor with us this weekend at #WizardWorldPITTSBURGH! pic.twitter.com/QLfbveYpVA — Wizard World (@WizardWorld) July 25, 2019

All weekend - Kecksburg, Westmoreland County

Who doesn't love an off-beat local legend? In 1965, a fireball fell from the sky in Kecksburg, Pennsylvania. Many witnesses reported that it looked like a giant acorn. Meteor? Perhaps. But then why would the United states Army immediately seal off the area where it landed? Some say that’s because it’s a UFO. You can decide for yourself this weekend at the annual Kecksburg UFO Festival. In addition to a replica of the space acorn, there’s a parade, a cornhole tournament and a bed-racing contest.

>>Want to get the lowdown on this event and more? Download the WPXI Now App for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick for a full breakdown from Jennifer Tomazic.

Begins Thursday - Fayette County Fairgrounds

The Fayette County Fair is a gargantuan, high-octane event that starts Thursday and lasts all the way until next Saturday. The Chevron Outdoor Arena will be showcasing all manner of mud-based motorsports including demolition derbies, truck and tractor pulls, even monster truck racing! Meanwhile, the carnival is open until 11 p.m. every night. The Clarks and Jo Dee Messina are just two of the many headliners. Regular admission to the whole shebang is only $15.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the fair.

Saturday - Mr. Smalls, Millvale

This is a festival that champions the underdogs and seeks to build the Pittsburgh music scene to new heights with three dozen musicians across three stages. The organizers have curated a wealth of great local acts that you might not have heard before. You'll get a whole day of incredible performances Saturday. To make this festival even better, it’s ‘90s-themed! Many bands will be covering some ‘90s standbys, and there will even be disposable cameras available for you to capture all your favorite moments. Tickets are just $20, and the music starts at 2 p.m.

Sunday - PPG Paints Arena

Seven-time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter John Mayer is bringing not one but two full sets of his music to Pittsburgh, Mayer is well known for his pop rock hits such as "Your Body is a Wonderland" and "Waiting on the World to Change.” There is no opening act, so it's all Mayer, all night. Tickets start around $40.

This is my first tour without an opening act. Two full sets of music allows me to make sure everybody gets what they came for. 🎟: https://t.co/gtFjPydqF8 pic.twitter.com/D40npQf0Tj — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 13, 2019

Sunday - Downtown, Uptown, South Side

Grab your walking shoes and come play on the car-free streets of Pittsburgh from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday! Open Streets temporarily closes the streets to car traffic so you can explore the city at your own pace, sightsee from a new perspective and maybe even join in on some free fitness classes or bike some new, unique routes. Don't miss the program hubs at Market Square, the corner of Gist Street and Forbes Avenue and Carson Street at 20th Street.

Coming to #OpenStreetsPGH on July 28 and wondering where you should go? Plan your route today: https://t.co/l0DqcBh4ik pic.twitter.com/KQovKZ5vQm — Open Streets PGH (@openstreetspgh) July 25, 2019

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the streets.

Various Times - Benedum Center

Get ready to turn it up to 11 with "Rock of Ages.” Big hair and big guitar solos abound in this tale of an aspiring rock star in Hollywood who must take to the stage to save a legendary rock 'n' roll club from being developed into a strip mall. It's filled to the brim with '80s glam rock classics from bands like Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and Styx. Tickets start at just $26.

We’re making a pinky promise to ya, headbangers! At #RockofAges, every song is a hit, every minute is a good time, and we never stop believin’. 🔥 Join the party at https://t.co/TyHpYhyQSe. #RockofAges #RockofAges10 pic.twitter.com/jr3TvZLKAh — Rock of Ages (@RockOfAges) July 22, 2019

Saturday - Butler County Fairgrounds

This lantern festival features lots of family-friendly activities, including food trucks, bocce and, of course, lantern decorating. At dusk, the lanterns will be launched onto the lake in a beautiful display of light and color. Admission is $20 and includes one lantern, markers for decorating it, a goodie bag and access to all the fun and games. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

>>Want to get the lowdown on this event and more? Download the WPXI Now App for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick for a full breakdown from Jennifer Tomazic.

Saturday - Meadows Casino

Meadows Casino hosts its biggest race night of the year this weekend - the 53rd annual Adios Pace for the Orchids. There's a $400,000 prize up for grabs. Post time is 11:25 a.m. With stakes that high, this race is sure to be a barn burner for the ages. Leading up to the big race, Adios Eve will also be celebrated Friday night with lots of family fun, a DJ and some evening racing starting at 5:30 p.m.

.@ShadesOnRacing and the PHRA crew will be on site at @MeadowsCasino on Saturday, July 27 for the Adios Pace for the Orchids! Stop by our booth for giveaways, handicapping information and more!@TheMSOA pic.twitter.com/Napa9PXBcj — PennHorseRacing (@PennHorseRacing) July 25, 2019

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the track.

We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more!

Saturday:

5 a.m. - 7 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday:

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.