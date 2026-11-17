Portugal had a goal from its new No. 7 Carlos Forbs and the grit to hold on with 10 players in a 3-2 win against Wales in the Nations League on Tuesday, but it was another shaky display following Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from the national team.

Erling Haaland scored a last-chance penalty winner as Norway stunned Denmark 3-2 for the last quarterfinal spot. That set off wild celebrations as the Manchester City striker tore off his shirt and rushed toward the fans.

Poor defending and discipline were issues for Portugal, but there were still far more positives than in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Denmark. Portugal finished its Nations League group with five wins from six games in a campaign overshadowed by the absence of Ronaldo.

“We showed off our mentality, our character, and the win was deserved today," Forbs said. "The aim today was to get the three points, finish first in the group, and that is what we did.”

Tribute banners were again on show among the Portugal fans in Cardiff, nearly two months after Ronaldo's last game for Portugal, a 1-0 win over Wales in September.

Ronaldo fell out with coach Jorge Jesus when he was an unused substitute for the following game against Norway, and then walked out on the squad. He declared his retirement from the national team Nov. 5.

Bruno Fernandes gave Portugal the lead when he curled the ball into the top corner but it lasted just two minutes before David Brooks leveled for Wales. When Sorba Thomas put Wales ahead on a rapid counter just before halftime, it was Portugal's turn for a quickfire equalizer from Pedro Neto.

Wearing the No. 7 shirt that was for so long Ronaldo's — with a line across the number to honor Ronaldo — Forbs scored the winner in the 70th with smart movement to set up a low shot.

The 22-year-old winger is a very different player to “CR7,” not least because he's still making his name in the Belgian league with Brugge and all his three Portugal games have been off the bench.

It looked like Portugal might give the lead away again after Chelsea winger Neto was sent off for two reckless tackles in as many minutes, but Wales struggled to create many chances after that.

Haaland wins it late for Norway

Denmark needed a draw against Norway to keep hold of second place and a quarterfinal place, but Haaland had other plans.

Denmark raced into an early 2-0 lead, cut by Haaland to 2-1 just before halftime. Martin Odegaard leveled the score in the 84th to ensure a nervous finish.

There was more drama at the very end with a penalty for handball against Danish defender Joachim Andersen and a lengthy video review ended with Haaland sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot in the 96th minute to push Norway into second above the Danes and into the quarterfinals.

It was his 68th goal in 61 games for Norway and his 25th in the Nations League, where he is by far the competition's highest-ever scorer.

Portugal tops the group and will be one of the four seeded teams in Friday's draw along with France, Germany and England. The non-seeded teams are Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain.

The quarterfinals are played over two legs in March, with the winners heading to a final four tournament in June.

Austria, Northern Ireland and Sweden all drew their final group games in the second tier of the Nations League to win promotion to the top-level League A. They join Switzerland, which had won promotion back to the top tier earlier.

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