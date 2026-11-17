PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office rested its case today against Jonathan Morris, the man accused of shooting and killing McKeesport police officer Sean Sluganski.

Prosecutors showed the jury video of Morris in his hospital bed being interviewed by detectives.

Morris spoke with detectives from his hospital bed just days after the shooting.

The video shows the following exchange:

Officer: “Jonathan, whether you know or not, you know you shot one of the police officers, right?”

Morris: “I’m sorry about that.”

Officer: “You know you shot the second officer as well. You shot two officers.”

Morris: “Whoa. There’s no way that I could do that.”

Officer: “One of the officers died.”

Morris: “There’s no way I could have shot any officer, literally because I shot the car twice.”

Officer: “And then you shot three more up at the officers. I’m telling you what’s on video. That’s why sometimes you gotta slow things down, and things gotta work.”

We are in the second week of his trial, where his defense team is now questioning witnesses in the case.

Since the beginning of the trial, Morris’ defense team has argued that he was suffering from a severe PTSD episode and that Officers Sluganski and Chuck Thomas were too aggressive when trying to get him into custody

Court ended early on Tuesday but starts Wednesday morning again at 8:45 a.m. with more testimony.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group