PITTSBURGH — A man will spend time in jail after entering a plea deal for contaminating his co-worker’s mug with bodily fluids.

Timothy Haver, a former Highmark Health employee, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday and was immediately sentenced to 1-2 years in jail.

Haver’s charges stem from a 2025 investigation. A Highmark employee thought someone was stalking her and tampering with her mug, and she reported finding bodily fluids.

Highmark police got involved and set up a hidden camera in her office, where detectives say Haver was seen taking the mug from the victim’s desk and returning it later.

Each time, the victim reported finding the substance inside it.

When police questioned Haver about why he was doing this, investigators say he told them that he “felt this was the only way to get close to her.

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