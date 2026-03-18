UConn teammates Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd headline AP All-America first team

Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd helped UConn to an undefeated season heading into March Madness. The pair became the first teammates in six years to make The Associated Press All-America team.

It's the 10th time that teammates have made the first team, seven of those involving UConn players. The last pair to achieve the feat was Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard in 2020.

Strong and Fudd were joined by Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes, UCLA's Lauren Betts and Texas' Madison Booker.

Strong was a unanimous choice from the 31-member national media panel that chooses the AP Top 25 each week. Blakes and Betts received all but two first-place votes.

Strong, who set numerous records as a freshmen for the Huskies, raised her game in her sophomore season, helping the No. 1 Huskies to a perfect record heading into the NCAA Tournament. She averaged 18.5 points and 7.6 rebounds a game and shot 60.1% from the field. Fudd was right behind her, with 17.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.6% from the 3-point line.

“I’m thrilled for Azzi and Sarah. They worked really hard this season and they’re great teammates,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “It’s been a long time coming for Azzi. She’s worked through so many hardships in her time at UConn, and it’s great to see all her perseverance pay off.

“Sarah picked up where she left off last season and has been so consistently good and reliable for us. I’m happy for them individually, but I know it means a lot for them to get this accomplishment together as well.

Blakes has had a sensational sophomore season, leading the country in scoring with 27 points a game. She also averaged 4.4 assists and shot 45.8% from the field.

“Mikayla has cemented herself as one of the best players in the country as she continues to bring our team and program to new heights while staying laser-focused on winning," Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph said. “She continues to do everything our team needs to put us in position to be successful and has elevated her play all season long against the toughest competition in the country.”

Vanderbilt had one of the best seasons in school history behind Blakes, who became only the second first-team All-American ever for the Commodores, joining Chantelle Anderson in 2002.

“Mikayla has changed the trajectory of our program by making everyone around her better and by betting on herself to create a legacy here at Vanderbilt,” Ralph said. "She is both deserving and has earned being named first-team All-American, and we are so proud to be on this journey with her and so happy for her recognition!”

Betts averaged 18.5 points and 7.6 rebounds and shot 60.1% from the field for UCLA. It's the second straight season the senior post player has earned first-team All-America honors. Last year she became the first Bruins player ever to receive that accolade.

“Lauren Betts is a generational player; she’s had incredible impact on the game. I’m not surprised for this honor, but I’m also thrilled for her and so excited for what she’s earned,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. "She’s been not only impactful on a on-court and individual level, but also on a team and program level. This is well deserved for Lauren.”

Booker earned first-team All-America honors for the second consecutive season. She averaged 18.9 points and 6.5 rebounds and shot 51.6% from the field. The junior wing helped the Longhorns win the SEC Tournament with a victory over South Carolina in the title game.

“She has the vision and passing skills of a point guard. She enjoys the pass and the assist as much as the bucket,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said. “She can score at all three levels, but her ability to rise above the defense, create space and get her shot off is what sets her apart from everyone else. Her work ethic and investment in her game is elite. She sees the game and understands the game like a 15-year pro.”

Strong, Betts, Booker, Hannah Hidalgo and Ta'Niya Latson were all on the preseason All-America team.

Second team

The AP second team was headlined by Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, a member of the first team in her first two seasons. She was joined by South Carolina's Joyce Edwards, TCU's Olivia Miles, Iowa State's Audi Crooks and Ohio State's Jaloni Cambridge.

Third team

The AP third team was LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson, Michigan's Olivia Olson, UCLA's Kiki Rice, Duke's Toby Fournier and South Carolina's Raven Johnson.

Honorable mention

Clara Strack of Kentucky, Rori Harmon of Texas and Cotie McMahon of Mississippi were the leading vote getters among players who didn't make the three All-America teams. Players earned honorable-mention status if they appeared on one of the ballots.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.