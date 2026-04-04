Pittsburgh’s oldest brewery files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s oldest brewery has filed for bankruptcy.

Owner of the 40-year-old, award-winning brewery, Stefan Nitsch, confirmed the Chapter 11 filing in a statement on social media. But, he said, the brewery is not closing and that the business is using Chapter 11 as a strategic tool to restructure.

“We’ve faced real challenges in a changing economy,” Nitsch’s statement says in part. “Through it all, one of our core values has remained the same: take care of our people. We made the decision to keep our team intact, protect jobs, and continue showing up for the community that has supported us for decades, even when it came at a cost.”

Nitsch says Chapter 11 gives them the resources to invest in Penn Brewery’s future.

“This decision allows us to reset, reorganize, and move forward in a way that protects what matters most: our employees, our customers, and the legacy of Penn Brewery,” Nitsch said.

Penn Brewery’s biergarten on Vinial remains open, and operations are continuing as normal.

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