Carnegie Science Center: Hours of operation

PITTSBURGH - The Carnegie Science Center is a mixture of both permanent and traveling exhibits.
There is always something new to see and do each time you visit.
Hours of operation
The Carnegie Science Center is open Monday through Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except when the Steelers have home games or there is another major event at Heinz Field.)
The center does typically stay open late on Friday and Saturday nights for special programs and laser shows. For a schedule of these additional events, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Tickets
There are several different ticket packages to choose from at the Carnegie Science Center:
Lots of Fun — admission to the science center: Adults: $19.95; Seniors (ages 65+): $14.95; Children (ages 3 to 12): $11.95; Children (ages 2 & under): free.
Discover More — includes admission to the science center and The Rangos Giant Cinema: Adults: $27.90; Seniors (ages 65+): $22.90; Children (ages 3 to 12): $19.90; Children (ages 2 & under): free.
Tickets for the laser show, USS Requin submarine and Observatory SkyWatch are sold separately.
Monday through Friday, groups of 15 people (ages 3 and older) or more may purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $8. Group prices for Saturday and Sunday are $10.
Tickets can be purchased at the science center's lobby. Online ticketing is currently unavailable.
Parking
The Carnegie Science Center is located at One Allegheny Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Parking at the museum's lot is $5.
