Person dead after house fire in Tarentum

TARENTUM, Pa. — A person is dead after a house fire in Tarentum.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Corbet Street at 10:56 p.m.

An Allegheny County Department of Emergency Services spokesperson confirms one person was killed in the fire.

The investigation is ongoing, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

