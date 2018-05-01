Resorts in Pittsburgh: A guide to Pittsburgh's best

If you're looking for a resort in the Pittsburgh-area, look no further than these five locations.
Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa
The Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa, a bed and breakfast 70 miles north of Pittsburgh, was voted one of America's Top 10 Most Romantic Inns.
Conley Resort
The indoor water slide park at Conley Resort is one activity at this resort 25 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
There's also a championship golf course.
Hidden Valley Resort
Hidden Valley Resort may be known for its skiing in the winter, but it also has a golf course for the warmer months, plus a spa that can be used all year.
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort
Situated in Farmington, about 70 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the 2,000 acre Nemacolin Woodlands Resort boasts lodging, dining, golfing, a spa and a casino.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort
If you're looking to ski, Seven Springs Mountain Resort offers 285 rideable acres 65 miles from the city of Pittsburgh.
There is also a golf course, sporting course and spa.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}