0 Guide to the Pittsburgh's Rivers Casino

The Rivers Casino is one of the two major casinos, a massive facility located on the north shore. The gaming floor covers more than 120,000 square feet and features 2,900 slot machines, more than 100 table games and a 30-table poker room.

The Rivers has something for every kind of player at any level of experience. The table games include favorites like blackjack, roulette, pai gow poker, mini-baccarat and all different kinds of poker: three-card; four-card; Mississippi stud and more, according to the casino's website.

It has special promotions year-round.

Dining

The Grand View Buffet offers something of everything from Asian to Italian to barbecue. Wheelhouse Bar and Grill is a casual place with comfort foods like cheese steak, burgers and chili and your favorite sports teams on the biggest TV in Pittsburgh.

There are also five excellent restaurants ranging from comfort food to fine dining. Check out the cleverly named Andrews Steak and Seafood, which honors Pittsburgh's most famous natives who happen to be named Andrew, including Carnegie, Mellon and Warhol. Andrews is a fine-dining option and a winner of Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence. It features an eclectic menu with unique appetizers and innovative desserts, aged steaks and fresh seafood.

The Wheelhouse Bar and Grill is a place to watch all of your favorite sports on the largest television in Pittsburgh. Enjoy food such as Polish Hill nachos, buffalo chicken dip and loaded Wheelhouse fries.

You can stop at Ciao for a quick and casual bite to eat, such as a soup or a sandwich. They also serve Starbucks coffee.

The West End Cafe is a casual dining area open until the the "wee hours" of the morning. Enjoy sandwiches, pizza, salads and desserts.

Free Summer Concert Series

Rivers offers a free concert series each summer at the Rivers Casino Amphitheater. Shows run from May through August. Click here to find out more.



For more information:

777 Casino Dr.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

412-231-7777

www.riverscasino.com

