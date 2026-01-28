Bitter cold temperatures continue Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Our bitter week of temperatures continues Wednesday with high temperatures barely making into the teens and wind chills below zero for much of the day. Some sun will at least take a bit of the extreme chill out of the air at times.

Make sure to stay safe in the extreme cold. If you can’t stay indoors limited your time outside, make sure to dress in warm layers and wear waterproof clothing. Cover exposed skin; wear a hat, mask and gloves. Keep pets indoors. Make sure to protect indoor pipes. Stay warm and safe.

Highs through the week and into the weekend will stay in the teens with overnight lows near or below zero. Wind chill will be below zero every morning throughout the week.

Record low temperatures will be possible both Friday and Saturday mornings.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for live updates on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group