Blustery, cold start to the work week, additional snowfall possible

PITTSBURGH — It will be a blustery, cold start to the week with on and off snow showers during the day Monday.

Temperatures will struggle to get to near freezing during the afternoon with wind making it feel like it’s in the lower 20s much of the day. Additional snowfall of up to 1″ is possible locally, up to 3″ in the ridges.

The Winter Weather Advisory continues in western Westmoreland, Indiana, Fayette, and Monongalia counties through 1 a.m. Tuesday. The Winter Storm Warning continues for the ridges of Westmoreland, Fayette, Indiana and Monongalia counties along with Preston, Tucker and Garrett counties through 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday will be quieter but cold with temperatures in the teens to start the day and only topping out in the lower 30s. Some areas will have single-digit wind chills Tuesday morning.

It will be an active week with another quick shot of snow showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that will likely bring some additional snowfall accumulations into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be windy with gusts over 30 mph. The next system that will impact our area is expected Thursday.

