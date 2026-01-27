Brutal cold temperatures will continue through the week

PITTSBURGH — Brutal cold to start the day, with little recovery much of the week.

Click here for a list of business & school closings across the area

Temperatures will be near zero as you head out the door with wind chills as cold as -25 degrees. An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect through 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for Tuesday night for wind chills as cold as -15 degrees.

Make sure to stay safe in the extreme cold. If you can’t stay indoors, limit your time outside, make sure to dress in warm layers and wear waterproof clothing. Cover exposed skin; wear a hat, mask and gloves. Keep pets indoors. Make sure to protect indoor pipes. Stay warm and safe.

Spotty snow showers are likely on Tuesday with very light accumulation. Up to an inch of fluff is possible, but any snow on area roads will create slippery conditions.

Highs through the week and into the weekend will stay in the teens with overnight lows near zero. Wind chill will be below zero every morning throughout the week.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for live updates on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group