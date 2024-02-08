Cold start, warmer temperatures expected again Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Another cold morning Thursday with wake up temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Make sure to grab a warm coat before you head out the door.

Clouds will increase throughout day; temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 50s Thursday afternoon.

The next chance for showers will come early Friday morning; still mild with highs in the upper 50s along with gusty winds up to 25 mph.

Expect a mild start to the weekend with a chance of rain showers Saturday, highs will be in the 50s. Cooler Sunday with sun and clouds, temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

