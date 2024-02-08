Weather

Cold start, warmer temperatures expected again Thursday

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV

WPXI Pittsburgh skyline

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Another cold morning Thursday with wake up temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Make sure to grab a warm coat before you head out the door.

Clouds will increase throughout day; temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 50s Thursday afternoon.

The next chance for showers will come early Friday morning; still mild with highs in the upper 50s along with gusty winds up to 25 mph.

Expect a mild start to the weekend with a chance of rain showers Saturday, highs will be in the 50s. Cooler Sunday with sun and clouds, temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Former UPMC doctor pleads guilty to DUI, killing another doctor in 2022 crash
  • Parent arrested at school ignored conference, tried to eat lunch with son, California district says
  • Local teen out of medically induced coma, recovering after UTI went untreated
  • VIDEO: UPMC travel nurses say their pay was cut by 15%
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read