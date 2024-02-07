Local teen out of medically induced coma, recovering after UTI went untreated

PITTSBURGH — A local teenager who was given hours to live is now home from the hospital.

“I’m proof that miracles happen. My mom always tells me I’m a miracle because the doctors told her I probably wasn’t going to make it,” Katie Sullivan told Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca.

Katie’s mom, Shannon, didn’t know if her daughter would ever share a couch together again.

“It was the most terrifying moment of my life. The most terrifying moment of my life to think I was going to lose my daughter,” Shannon said.

A month ago, we brought you Katie’s story, she was in a medically-induced coma, and experiencing brain swelling, as an infection was attacking several of her organs.

>> Local teenager ends up in medically induced coma after UTI went untreated

The cause of that was an undiagnosed urinary tract infection. Doctors told Katie’s parents at the time that she may not make it through the day.

“I almost lost my life. I’m happy to be here,” she said.

The only symptom she had was back pain, which she attributed to her rigorous training as a softball player for Waynesburg University. She’s also a gymnast.

After being life-flighted to the hospital, undergoing multiple surgeries, and literally fighting for her life, Katie is finally back at home and is nearly fully recovered.

“I was very excited to go home. I did not want to be in the hospital anymore. I was not happy to be there. I was there for too long,” she said.

Katie visited her Waynesburg softball teammates last weekend and her goal is to be back on the field with them soon.

“I am hoping to go back to Waynesburg as soon as I can, and play softball again, and have my old life back,” she said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group