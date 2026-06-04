Dialing up the heat heading towards the weekend

PITTSBURGH — After a comfortable start, we’ll be dialing up the heat the next couple of days with highs both today and Friday expected to reach the mid-80s.

Humidity will remain low for now, but levels will quickly jump Saturday as the next system approaches. We may see our streak of no rain end with a few showers Saturday morning, but with a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms by Saturday evening. While much of the day will be dry, you’ll need to stay weather aware as a few storms could be strong with damaging winds the primary threat.

The good news is the second half of the weekend has trended drier, with plenty of sun expected Sunday afternoon.

Warm weather expected to continue into much of next week as highs remain in the 80s.

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