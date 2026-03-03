Freezing rain to start the day, rain to become steadier by the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — A rainy day ahead with some freezing rain to start the day north and east of the city of Pittsburgh.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning. Light icing is possible in the advised locations and could bring dangerous travel. Areas in Beaver, Allegheny and Westmoreland counties could also see a bit of freezing rain at the onset of precipitation creating icy spots, especially bridges and overpasses into the early morning commute.

Rain will become steadier throughout the afternoon with several hours of moderate rain possible heading into the evening.

A warming trend will continue through the week with highs getting to near 70 degrees by Friday. This warmup comes with a soggy weather pattern as the chance for rain is expected each day into the weekend with the possibility of thunderstorms on Saturday.

