Highs in the mid-40s this weekend, chance for light showers Sunday

PITTSBURGH — A February thaw gets underway this weekend, with highs near 50 Saturday and Sunday and into the low 50s by the middle of next week.

Early sunshine will give way to increasing clouds through the day Saturday, so enjoy some time outdoors.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with overnight lows near freezing.

A few showers will be possible Sunday, possibly as far north as Pittsburgh, but more likely south of I-70.

It may be just cold enough for some wet snow to fall over Garrett County, Md., Sunday afternoon.

Behind that system, a ridge of high pressure will take control early next week with highs rebounding above 50 degrees Monday and Tuesday. There will be occasional showers next week, particularly Wednesday and again late Thursday into Friday. Depending on how far north the warm air can reach, some of us could see highs approach 60 degrees.

Cold air will make a comeback by next weekend as highs turn more seasonable, so take advantage of next week!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group