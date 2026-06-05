Highs pushing into the upper 80s Friday; Thunderstorms possible this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Gear up for a toasty day as high temperatures push into the mid and possibly upper 80s this afternoon. While it’s nice and comfortable this morning, you’ll notice a bit more mugginess tonight with temperatures only dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front will approach on Saturday, bringing a chance for some rain in the morning, followed by afternoon/evening thunderstorms. While the exact timing of the storms could change, any storms that develop could become strong with damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado possible. The main time window to watch will be roughly from mid-afternoon through the early evening.

Drier air will gradually push in on Sunday, leaving us with a dry day and increasing amounts of sunshine. Humidity levels will briefly drop off, but expect warm and muggy conditions much of next week as high temperatures remain above average in the mid to upper 80s.

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