Expect great weather on Friday

PITTSBURGH — Spend some time outdoors and take advantage of this great stretch of weather.

Crisp, cool nights and sun-filled days continue as we head into the weekend. Highs on Friday will push into the upper 70s with yet another rush of dry, cool Canadian air late Friday night and Saturday, which will keep temperatures in the 60s much of the day Saturday.

High pressure will keep our weather quiet through at least the first half of next week. Highs will stay close to seasonal averages with night-time lows comfortably cool for this time of year, within a degree or two of 50. Great weather for sleeping and keeping utility bills low!

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