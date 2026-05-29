Plenty of sun this weekend, highs in the 70s

PITTSBURGH — Day two of an amazing run of weather.

We’ll see plenty of sun for the next several days with highs in the 70s and overnight lows near 50 degrees.

Humidity will not be an issue, and 100% of the weekend will be dry.

The dry stretch of weather should easily last into next week

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