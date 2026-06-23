Light and comfortable Tuesday, temperatures pushing into the upper 70s

PITTSBURGH — Clouds will head out as we go through the day with plenty of sunshine by mid to late afternoon.

It will feel light and comfortable today with low humidity. High temperatures will push into the upper 70s late this afternoon.

Our next storm system arrives Thursday with showers developing later in the day. Showers and occasional thunderstorms will be with us Friday and Saturday as a front gets hung up over the area.

There will be many dry hours to close out the week, but you will need to make back up plans for any outdoor activities.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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