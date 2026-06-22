11 INVESTIGATES EXCLUSIVE: 3 Pittsburgh firefighters suspended, chief still under investigation

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned that three City of Pittsburgh firefighters have been suspended for three separate incidents.

This comes after 11 Investigates broke the story earlier this month that Fire Chief Darryl Jones had been placed on paid administrative leave.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones placed on administrative leave, sources say

It’s unclear if the suspensions are related to Jones, but Chief Investigator Rick Earle learned that it’s raising a lot of questions.

Earle discovered that two of the firefighters are facing criminal charges and a third was allegedly working without the proper medical certification.

11 Investigates has learned that two Pittsburgh firefighters have been suspended after accusations of domestic violence.

A third firefighter has been suspended without pay after allegations that he had been working without his Pennsylvania Emergency Medical Technician certification since he was hired six years ago.

City firefighters hired after 2005 are required to be state-certified EMTs.

Earle spoke with Mayor Corey O’Connor about this.

Earle: Suffice it to say, you were concerned when you discovered all of this?

Mayor: Always concerned. You know, that’s something that’s scary for a lot of people: if people don’t have certifications in certain areas, that’s scary.

Three weeks ago, 11 Investigates broke the story that veteran fire chief Darryl Jones, after 18 years leading the department, had been suspended with pay pending an internal investigation into management of the Fire Bureau.

The administration has yet to provide any details but made it clear that Jones was not accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates: Pittsburgh Mayor speaks about suspension of fire chief Darryl Jones

Sources tell 11 Investigates that his trouble had more to do with the overall management of the Fire Bureau.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates Exclusive: Pittsburgh City Council president reacts to fire chief’s suspension

The President of the Fire Fighters Union told 11 Investigates he’s aware of the issues involving his firefighters.

“The union does not litigate personnel matters through the media, and we will allow the appropriate processes to take place,” said Union President Ralph Sicuro.

The Mayor today stopped short of linking these latest suspensions to the chief’s suspension but was clearly concerned by what his administration discovered.

“Personnel issues are never fun to deal with and we’re finding it more and more often, but again this is the checks and balances that we have to go through and right now there’s an ongoing investigation,” said O’Connor.

The Fire Chief remains on paid leave pending the results of that internal review.

The Mayor said it’s taking time to go through everything, but he promised to provide more details soon.

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