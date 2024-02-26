Mild Monday ahead of big weather changes later in the week

PITTSBURGH — It will be quite the ride of weather this week with rain, thunderstorms, crashing temperatures and snow showers.

Monday will be a fantastic day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will push into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees by late afternoon, allowing you to drop the heavier jacket.

Temperatures will stay mild Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers will develop during the day Tuesday and a few thunderstorms will be possible by late in the day. On-and-off rain and thunderstorms will continue Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some of the rain will be heavy with much of the area seeing at least an inch of rain over the two days.

Strong wind will accompany this storm system Wednesday and Wednesday night with a quick drop in temperatures behind this system Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Temperatures will go from the 60s Wednesday to the 20s into early Thursday morning with snow showers possible very early Thursday. The colder air won’t stick around long, temperatures will jump back to the low 50s by Friday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group