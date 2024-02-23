Local

Chicago Bears moving quickly on Justin Fields trade, could be done next week

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Chicago Bears moving quickly on Justin Fields trade, could be done next week

CHICAGO — This story originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Chicago Bears are pushing forward with trading quarterback Justin Fields and could do so within the next week, according to a report by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The Bears are expected to be hashing out details of a trade at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis next week.

“I think the bones of the trade will be set next week,” Breer said in a appearance on ESPN 1000 in Chicago on Friday. “There’s some urgency on the Bears part to get something done.”

