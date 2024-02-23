Chicago Bears moving quickly on Justin Fields trade, could be done next week

CHICAGO — This story originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Chicago Bears are pushing forward with trading quarterback Justin Fields and could do so within the next week, according to a report by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The Bears are expected to be hashing out details of a trade at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis next week.

“I think the bones of the trade will be set next week,” Breer said in a appearance on ESPN 1000 in Chicago on Friday. “There’s some urgency on the Bears part to get something done.”

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group