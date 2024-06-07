Mix of clouds and sun Friday; highs in the 70s

PITTSBURGH — It will feel pretty good Friday with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will push into the low and mid-70s with only a few stray showers possible Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Showers return late Saturday and Sunday morning. Most of the afternoon Sunday will be dry.

