Suspect killed by officers after stealing police car, crashing on PA Turnpike, sources say

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person suspected of stealing a police vehicle in Ohio was shot and killed by officers after a chase ended in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, sources tell Channel 11.

The chase started in Ohio after someone stole a police car, sources say. It continued onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike and ended in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 15 in North Sewickley Township.

Sources said the suspect was shot and killed after the crash.

Part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed as crews respond.

I-76 Eastbound is closed at the New Castle Exit (10).

Drivers are asked to travel on I-376 West to Route 422, to Route 79 South to get to the Cranberry Interchange (Exit 28). After getting there, drivers can get back on the Turnpike.

Beaver County dispatchers said firefighters and medics were called to the scene at around 5:45 p.m.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

