Rally held in Downtown Pittsburgh as part of nationwide “Hands Off” protests against Musk, Trump

Indivisible Pittsburgh and a coalition of grassroot partners joined a national mass activation called Hands Off with a demonstration downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday.

According to a release, Hands Off is an all-in movement for the pro-democracy and pro-worker movement. The group said that President Trump and Elon Musk are “gutting services, raising prices and racing towards slashing Medicaid, Social Security and more.”

The demonstration had a rally of speakers followed by a march to Mellon Square. Organizers shared that they expected thousands of Pennsylvanians to attend.

There were other Hands Off demonstration across our region on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

