Noticeably cooler temperatures, rain will end work week

PITTSBURGH — Watch for wet roads as you start your Friday. Occasional showers will be with us on and off through the morning. Some of the rain could be briefly heavy. There will be many dry hours this afternoon. It will be noticeably cooler today with highs struggling back toward 70 degrres.

November-like temperatures settle in Saturday along with a few showers from time to time. There will still be some breaks in the rain, but gusty winds will make it feel even cooler than the forecast high of 55.

There could still be a leftover shower Sunday, but the real impact will be the chilly temperatures and the gusty winds.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group