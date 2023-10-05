Fox Chapel student 1 of 6 worldwide to receive perfect score on AP exam

A Fox Chapel Area High School junior is among six students worldwide to receive a perfect score on an Advanced Placement exam out of 300,000 students who took the test in the spring of 2023.

Anna Delale-O’Connor received the score on the World History: Modern Exam.

“She did such a wonderful job in class, and her work ethic is amazing,” said Brandon Rios, who instructed Anna’s AP World History course. “I told her that she is the first student in all my years of teaching AP classes to accomplish this. I am so proud of her.”

Advanced Placement Exams are scored on a scale of 1 to 5, and 5 is equivalent to an A in the corresponding college course.

