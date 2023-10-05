Local woman says car was stolen despite software updates designed to prevent thefts

PITTSBURGH — “My world turned upside down because I looked out my door and my car was gone.”

Colleen Black only had her Kia for one month, when thieves were able to hack into the USB system and steal her car, despite a security fix by the manufacturer.

Black says that anti-theft device didn’t work. Police would later find her stolen car dumped at a downtown hotel, badly damaged with the ignition torn apart.

Coming up on 11 News at 5, what Pittsburgh police say you can do to protect yourself and your car plus the simple, inexpensive fix this car owner says works like a charm.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group