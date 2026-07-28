Pleasant weather moves in Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — More comfortable weather moves in on Wednesday as breezy northwest winds usher in less humid conditions.

Sunshine will mix with clouds, and while there may be a stray shower late in the day, most areas will stay dry.

Thursday and Friday will look and feel even better with more sunshine and pleasant conditions.

Rain chances return late Saturday and continue with a few thunderstorms Sunday.

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