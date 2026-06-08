Plenty of sunshine Monday with low humidity

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy the break! We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, and while it will be very warm, you won’t feel a ton of humidity in the air.

More clouds tonight and a bit more mugginess will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for most of us. A few showers are expected by Tuesday afternoon and possibly a rumble of thunder, although most hours will be rain-free.

Wednesday through Friday will offer more humidity and a higher chance for occasional showers and thunderstorms. No day will be a washout, but with copious amounts of moisture in the air, heavy rainfall could be a concern especially if the same areas are hit repeatedly. On average, 1 to 2 inches of rain can be expected through the end of the week.

It appears the cold front will finally cross sometime Friday night, ushering in drier air for next weekend and at least a temporary break from the humidity.

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