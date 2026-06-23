Plenty of sunshine Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s

PITTSBURGH — There will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon with comfortable conditions. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, it will be clear and turn chilly again; temperatures will fall to the low 50s with some cooler spots possible.

Sunny and pleasant Wednesday, highs will be around 80 degrees. Showers will return on Thursday with increasing humidity into Friday. It will be muggy at the end of the week with rain from Friday into Saturday. Rainfall on Friday could be heavy to steady at times. Make sure to check back for the very latest forecast.

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