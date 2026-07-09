Pockets of heavy rain and lightning this morning, isolated storms expected in the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Some pockets of heavy rain and lightning are around this morning, mainly south of I-70 and closer to the Mason-Dixon line. There will be many dry hours today, but at least isolated storms are expected to redevelop this afternoon.

A few occasional showers are possible tonight, otherwise it will be very warm and muggy. Watch for more widespread rain and storms Friday, especially during the afternoon with the steadiest batch of rain expected from roughly Pittsburgh points south.

The good news is we’ll see a mostly dry weekend for the first time this summer! There can be a few pop-up showers or a storm that develops Saturday afternoon, but most hours will be dry. Drier air will push in Saturday night and Sunday, shutting down any opportunity for rain and allowing for a less humid feel to the air.

It will stay very warm going into next week... but at least we’ll see some dry time which is expected to last at least through Tuesday.

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