Man shot, killed in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot and killed in Sheraden.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were called to the 700 block of Municipal Street at 9:14 p.m. on Wednesday.

A Pittsburgh Public Information Officer said police found a vehicle that appeared to have been shot twice when they arrived. A man with a gunshot wound to the head was found inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is believed to be between 30 and 50 years old.

Police are working to gather more evidence and are speaking with witnesses.

Officers said a suspect vehicle fled the area after the shooting.

Information about a suspect has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information useful to police is asked to call 412-323-7800.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group