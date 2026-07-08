Former Pittsburgh medic found guilty in crash that killed grandmother driving to meet grandson

PITTSBURGH — A former City of Pittsburgh medic has been found guilty on all counts, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, in the March 2024 death of MaryAlice Bendick.

Sydney Richardson, 35, didn’t show much emotion when Judge Jennifer Satler announced her verdict Wednesday at the conclusion of Richardson’s nonjury trial.

Bendick’s family members told Channel 11 off-camera this has been a long time coming, saying they’re happy and relieved justice has been served – but said at the end of the day, it won’t bring MaryAlice back.

What they’re hoping for next and when Richardson will be sentenced – tonight on Channel 11 News.

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